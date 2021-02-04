Bitcoin Atom Reaches Market Capitalization of $927,996.99 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $927,996.99 and approximately $138.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000044 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

