Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion and approximately $4.62 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $426.04 or 0.01157722 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,799.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.55 or 0.00485187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00039129 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002071 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006436 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000245 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,645,938 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

