Bitcoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.94 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $426.04 or 0.01157722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $7.94 billion and $4.62 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,799.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.55 or 0.00485187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00039129 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002071 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006436 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000245 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,645,938 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

