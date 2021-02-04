Bitcoin Classic Price Reaches $0.0088 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 43.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $5,302.50 and approximately $11,750.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00023261 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 118.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001777 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000770 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 89.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

Bitcoin Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

