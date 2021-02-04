Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Hits Market Cap of $775,752.51

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $775,752.51 and approximately $6,966.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.12 or 0.00766107 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

