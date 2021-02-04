Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $10.84 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $10.84 or 0.00028796 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $189.84 million and $24.10 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.04 or 0.00247162 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00095971 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

