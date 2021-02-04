Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Market Capitalization Hits $221,471.33

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 119.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 108.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $221,471.33 and approximately $158.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Token Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

