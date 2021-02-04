Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Tops One Day Volume of $173.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 119.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 106% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $202,620.80 and $173.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Token Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Token Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

