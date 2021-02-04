Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Up 59.7% This Week

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $47,969.14 and $84.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 59.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.41 or 0.00247209 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00097975 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00029120 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000588 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.