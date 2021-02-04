Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 137.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

Bitcoin Rhodium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

