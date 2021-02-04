BitcoinZ 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,957.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $685,506.73 and approximately $14,957.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.68 or 0.00244399 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00098111 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00029109 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.