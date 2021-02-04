BitCore (BTX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $411.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $411.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,210.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,629.23 or 0.04378374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00396830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.23 or 0.01145434 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.99 or 0.00481025 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.49 or 0.00404424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00243434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00020855 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,527,712 coins and its circulating supply is 18,026,753 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitCore Coin Trading

BitCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.