BitGreen (BITG) Price Tops $0.31

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000841 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitGreen has a total market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $34,908.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054532 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $76.24 or 0.00205404 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002012 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00012749 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009655 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007817 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars.

