Bitsdaq Achieves Market Cap of $443,182.08 (BQQQ)

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Bitsdaq has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitsdaq has a total market capitalization of $443,182.08 and $60.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitsdaq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitsdaq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00069181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.57 or 0.01286266 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00057573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006285 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.11 or 0.06136934 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00018412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitsdaq Coin Profile

Bitsdaq (BQQQ) is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. The official website for Bitsdaq is bitsdaq.com . Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

Bitsdaq Coin Trading

Bitsdaq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitsdaq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitsdaq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitsdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitsdaq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.