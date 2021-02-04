BitTorrent (BTT) Trading Up 17.1% This Week

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $431.12 million and approximately $142.18 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008231 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008112 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001389 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001137 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,965,466,920 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

