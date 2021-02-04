BIZZCOIN (BIZZ) Market Cap Hits $6.70 Million

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, BIZZCOIN has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. BIZZCOIN has a total market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $422,366.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIZZCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00054409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00154786 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00093150 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00065248 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00241086 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00042024 BTC.

About BIZZCOIN

BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,312,468 tokens. The official website for BIZZCOIN is bizzcoin.com

BIZZCOIN Token Trading

BIZZCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIZZCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIZZCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

