BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BJRI opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.66, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $49.49.

In other news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

