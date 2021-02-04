BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BJRI opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.66, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $49.49.
In other news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About BJ’s Restaurants
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.
