Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Insider Christopher D. Roberts Sells 2,500 Shares

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $63,375.00.

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,010. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $46.25.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,172,000 after buying an additional 344,952 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 802,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 266,510 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 62.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 177,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 209,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

