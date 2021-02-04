Black Swift Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $354.29. The stock had a trading volume of 66,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,838. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $354.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

