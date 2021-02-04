Black Swift Group LLC Buys Shares of 16,108 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.8% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.02. 222,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,258,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.