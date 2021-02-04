Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Short Interest Update

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLKB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 150.0% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 72,801 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,546,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,363,000 after acquiring an additional 69,868 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 135,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.24, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.70.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

