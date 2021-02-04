BlackCoin (BLK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.81 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $333,359.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009467 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 177.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000669 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,465,675 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

