BlackLine (BL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BL stock opened at $137.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.91 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $141.82.

BL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

