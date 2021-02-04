BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Hits New 1-Year High at $143.74

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $143.74 and last traded at $143.74, with a volume of 11754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,910,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 82,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine Company Profile (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

