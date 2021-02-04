BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Hits New 1-Year High at $143.74

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $143.74 and last traded at $143.74, with a volume of 11754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.25.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,910,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 82,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackLine Company Profile (NASDAQ:BL)
BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.
