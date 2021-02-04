BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) COO Sells $1,306,133.75 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert L. Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of BlackRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08.

NYSE BLK traded up $8.37 on Thursday, reaching $732.45. 636,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,046. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $724.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $642.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,669,000 after purchasing an additional 129,051 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,359,000 after purchasing an additional 77,637 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,456,000 after purchasing an additional 65,228 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 348,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,371,000 after purchasing an additional 60,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 76,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 48,143 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

