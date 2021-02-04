BLAST (BLAST) Trading 13.7% Higher This Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $53,153.50 and approximately $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BLAST has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007926 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002696 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006145 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BLAST Token Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,314,481 tokens. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

