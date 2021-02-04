BLink (BLINK) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.93 Million

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. BLink has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $64,260.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BLink has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00067381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.28 or 0.01283728 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00055262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2,201.92 or 0.05934881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005805 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00042439 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00020919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BLink Token Profile

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,465,408 tokens. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BLink

BLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

