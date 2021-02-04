Blockburn (BURN) Market Cap Tops $23,698.55

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Blockburn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockburn has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Blockburn has a total market cap of $23,698.55 and $13.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00089871 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000847 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00017360 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.55 or 0.00306526 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00030479 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blockburn Coin Profile

Blockburn (CRYPTO:BURN) is a coin. Blockburn’s total supply is 1,977,738,958 coins and its circulating supply is 1,972,738,958 coins. The official website for Blockburn is blockburn.io

Blockburn Coin Trading

Blockburn can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockburn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockburn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockburn using one of the exchanges listed above.

