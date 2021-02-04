Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Price Up 220.6% Over Last 7 Days

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 51.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 220.6% higher against the dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $6.72 million and $1.62 million worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00065314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.11 or 0.01366492 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00053729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005854 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00042524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,860.28 or 0.05052702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

