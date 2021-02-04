Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.26

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.26 and last traded at $41.32, with a volume of 46080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $447,541.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $8,697,709.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,776,005.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 993,849 shares of company stock valued at $24,692,187. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

