Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $112.87 Million

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $112.87 million and $147,963.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be purchased for approximately $2.97 or 0.00007896 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00053697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00148766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00095929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00239021 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040193 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed . The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.