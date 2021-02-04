Blue Whale EXchange One Day Trading Volume Hits $368,706.00 (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Blue Whale EXchange has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $368,706.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can now be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded up 80.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blue Whale EXchange Profile

Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,940,173 coins. The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Blue Whale EXchange Coin Trading

