BMO Capital Markets Raises Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $6.50

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ERF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Enerplus from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $3.69. 64,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The company had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 174.7% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,411,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 2,805,908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 3,508.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 1,420,900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,381,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 806,701 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Enerplus by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,067,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 495,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. grew its stake in Enerplus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 21,211,604 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,132,000 after buying an additional 314,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.