BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) (LON:BGSC) Trading Up 0.8%

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) (LON:BGSC)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 145.80 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 145.80 ($1.90). Approximately 835,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 794,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.60 ($1.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 21.11 and a quick ratio of 21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £847.77 million and a P/E ratio of -20.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 131.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a GBX 0.55 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

