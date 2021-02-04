Bob’s Repair (BOB) Market Capitalization Reaches $388,030.64

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 37% higher against the dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $388,030.64 and approximately $7,861.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bob’s Repair token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Token Trading

Bob’s Repair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

