Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $665.70

Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $665.70 and traded as high as $740.50. Bodycote plc (BOY.L) shares last traded at $716.00, with a volume of 193,148 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bodycote plc (BOY.L) from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bodycote plc (BOY.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 658.18 ($8.60).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 737.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 665.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Bodycote plc (BOY.L)’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

