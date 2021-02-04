BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 1,218 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 107,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 14,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $2,552,314.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,006,158.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 37,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total value of $6,452,031.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,762 shares of company stock valued at $55,167,580 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.18. 72,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,472. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $175.70. The stock has a market cap of $157.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

