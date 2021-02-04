BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 11,873 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.9% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 169,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 108,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 73,393 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $87.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,576. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.92. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

