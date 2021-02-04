BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.1% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,120,000 after acquiring an additional 45,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $353.55. 43,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,838. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $354.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

