BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,306 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 840 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 50,964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $356.34. The company had a trading volume of 49,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,275. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $157.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

