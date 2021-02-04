BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

TMO stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $501.31. 15,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,675. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $488.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

