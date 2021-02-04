BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 20,441 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,441 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 230,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,223.0% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 524,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 501,625 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.37. 55,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,680. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.17. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

