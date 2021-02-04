BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 252 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $12.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $736.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $723.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.80. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.
In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,428 shares of company stock worth $5,368,940 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
