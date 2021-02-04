BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 252 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $12.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $736.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $723.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.80. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,428 shares of company stock worth $5,368,940 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

