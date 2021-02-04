BOMB (BOMB) Price Reaches $0.67 on Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001819 BTC on exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $614,737.77 and $170,489.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,071.96 or 1.00071434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024872 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00045055 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000222 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 913,078 coins and its circulating supply is 912,290 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

