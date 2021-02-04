BonusCloud Market Cap Hits $829,489.26 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One BonusCloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $829,489.26 and $43,485.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00065667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $490.99 or 0.01327880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00055200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005840 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00042857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,959.60 or 0.05299764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BXC is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 coins. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io

BonusCloud Coin Trading

BonusCloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

