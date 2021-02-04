Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading Up 23.7% Over Last Week

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $153,219.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $20.39 or 0.00055158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00054395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00148484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 85.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00091927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00063957 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00242890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00040749 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

