BorgWarner (BWA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect BorgWarner to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BWA opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.36. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

