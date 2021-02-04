BoringDAO (BOR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.97 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $35.12 million and approximately $9.97 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO token can now be bought for approximately $618.26 or 0.01673591 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00055446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00153591 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00087672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00065813 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00241672 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00042523 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,803 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

BoringDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.