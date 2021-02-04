Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.55

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.55 and traded as high as $10.90. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 44,488 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$234.15 million and a PE ratio of -6.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:BPF.UN)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

