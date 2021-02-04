Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $43.00 at Raymond James

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.04.

BSX traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 223,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,730,122. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $43.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 534.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,713 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 626.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,086,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,896,000 after buying an additional 3,523,734 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,458,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,584,000 after buying an additional 1,353,537 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,451,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,084,000 after buying an additional 1,304,925 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

